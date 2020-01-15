Video
Wednesday, 15 January, 2020
Charity concert for Andrew Kishore in Singapore

Published : Wednesday, 15 January, 2020
A charity concert is scheduled to be held in Singapore on February 9 with an aim to raise fund for the treatment of the National Award winning singer Andrew Kishore, who is currently fighting with cancer. Singapore Bangladesh Society (SBS), Bangladesh Business Chamber of Singapore and Bangladesh High Commission in Singapore are the joint organisers of this concert. The venue for the concert is Gateway Theatre, Singapore.
Eminent singers namely Syed Abdul Hadi, Sabina Yasmin and Mitali Mukherjee are going to perform at the concert. Tickets for the concert are available at Bangladesh High Commission in Singapore, Bangladesh Business Chamber of Singapore, Victory Travels, Tonmoy Travels and Tours, Mohammadi Restaurant and Guru Travels Pvt Ltd.
Earlier on September 9 last year, Andrew went to Singapore for treatment.  Currently, he is going through chemotherapy as the first phase of cancer treatment at Singapore General Hospital.
Andrew Kishore is a singer who is active in the music industry of the country since the 1980s. He has played back about 15 thousand songs. Alongside Bangla films, he also played back in Urdu and Hindi films. Some of his notable playback songs are 'Jiboner Golpo Ache Baki Olpo', 'Haire Manush Rongin Fanush', 'Dak Diyachhen Doyal Amare', 'Amar Shara Deho Kheyo Go Mati', 'Amar Buker Moddhe Khane', 'Amar Babar Mukhe Prothom Jedin Shunechilam Gan', 'Bhengeche Pinjor Meleche Dana' and 'Shobai To Bhalobasha Chai'.


