

‘Onusshar’ and ‘Upstage’ to stage plays in Chattogram

On the inaugural day, artistes of 'Upstage' will bring out their play 'Raat Bhore Brishti'. The story of this play has been taken from Buddhadeb Basu's acclaimed novel 'Raat Bhore Brishti'. It sheds light on the marital problems of a couple. Saif Sumon is the director and screenplay writer of the play.

On January 18, artistes of 'Onusshar' will bring out their play 'Onuddharonio'. The story of the drama has been taken from a short story written by the eminent litterateur Buddhadeb Bashu. It focuses on the romanticism of youths. Through the conflict between two central characters, story of the drama continues. Mohammad Bari is the director and screenplay writer of the play.

Theatre troupe Onusshar has taken the initiative to organise this theatre show on a regular basis outside Dhaka. The motive of this show is to create a connection between the Dhaka based theatre circle and the theatre circles outside Dhaka. 'Onusshar' has started its journey as a drama troupe at the beginning of 2019.





























