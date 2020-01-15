

CES 2020: Car tech innovations

We're here to help. Going beyond Roadshow's favorite bits of mobility tech and the best cars and concepts, here are some of the key technological themes and breakthroughs at CES 2020 that our editors believe will reshape the future of mobility -- both in the near term and the distant future.

Biometrics

No, nothing like the Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR is going to be parked in your driveway during this new decade. But some of the key tech inside this striking, Avatar-inspired showcar is likely to figure into your automotive future sooner than you think: biometrics. This new concept car not only detects your pulse (confirming it with nudge on your seatback) while also detecting your breathing, it does away with a steering wheel and instead recognizes the driver with a multifunctional control element activated with one's palm.

Smart helmets

Even if you're not a motorcyclist, you stand to benefit from the advent of smart helmets. Why? They will make the roadways safer for all motorists, and even pedestrians. In the case of TaliConnected's new helmet, that includes high-visibility features like built-in turn signals and taillights.

Solar-powered cars

Cars as mobile payment systems









All of the technologies and products above are promising, but maybe you need some life-changing automotive tech right now. Visa and SiriusXM may just have the cure for what ails you: in-dash ordering and automated payment for things you use every day. Food. Gas. Tolls. Parking. All from your driver's seat using either your car's infotainment display or voice commands.

Smart visors

With a lot of the offerings at CES, it sometimes feels like you need a PhD to understand these new pieces of technology. Not just how they work, but how they might benefit you and your motoring life. Bosch's Virtual Visor is refreshingly easy to understand: It improves on the nearly century-old sun visor by offering up to 90% more visibility. How? By employing a transparent LCD visor that can be intelligently blacked-out section by section to only block those areas where the sun is impeding the driver's visibility. It does so with powerful software and a simple driver-facing camera.

