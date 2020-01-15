

Story Of Bangladeshi Brand

Bangladesh is a small country with a vast population. However, it's has a very potential market on technology products. Considering the demand, smartphone market in Bangladesh is less than feature phone. As at least 70 percent people still use feature phones. However, the demand for smartphone is rising. And considering the market value, smartphone holds 70 percent of it.

There are a lot of mobile phone brands in Bangladesh, so why will people be interested to buy Walton phones?

First of all, Walton is a Bangladeshi brand. It has own production plant in the country. Every patriot should use their own products. It would contribute in the country's development. Besides, Walton provides international standard handsets at affordable prices. Walton has over 73 service centers. So customers can easily get after-sales service.

What is the key strength of Walton?

To us the love and trust of our customers is the key strength of Walton. People of the country kept their trusts on us which led us to be market leader in electronics sector. At present we have over 70 percent share on refrigerator market. We are also the market leader in air conditioner and television. We believe very soon we will be market leader in technology products like mobile phone, laptop-computer etc.

Where do you want to see Walton as a technology product manufacturer?

Walton is the first and only cell phone manufacture in Bangladesh. We established our manufacturing plant in 2017. Since then, we produced more than 50 lakh unit handsets among which are 15 lakh smartphones and 35 lakh feature phones. Our aim is to provide quality handsets at affordable prices. That's why we target the customers with mid and low budget. Recently we are releasing some flagship phones for mid-level customers. As a technology product manufacturer, we want to see Walton in the top of country's market as well as in the world. Our target is to become one of the top brands in global market through providing 'Made in Bangladesh' label products.

This will brighten the image of the country as industrial-developed nation. Besides, this will increase our foreign currency earnings along with creating employment. To achieve the feat, we need co-operation and assistance from all. We believe together we can rise more. Because, this is time for Walton, time for Bangladesh.























