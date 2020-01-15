

BdNOG hosts eleventh confce

Internet Services Providers Association of Bangladesh (ISPAB) Aminul Hakim inaugurated the five-day working sessions for tech professionals at Hotel Six Seasons in the beach town.

Bangladesh Network Operators Group (bdNOG) hosted the eleventh edition of the conference and workshop to discuss technical topics regarding internet operations technology. The conference was held on first day and the participants took part in the workshop in the remaining days of the programme.

During the workshop, the participants were trained about the `IPv6 Deployment on MikroTik' and `Advanced System Administration and Network Security'.

During the inauguration as the chief guest was present the President of. The main discussion on 'The evolving landscape of the DNS' was presented by Shumon Huque, Principal Software Engineer at Salesforce, a renowned US-based cloud sales platform. During his plenary session, he discussed the latest update about the domain name system (DNS).

Adressing the inaugural session, ISPAB President Aminul Hakim expressed gratitude to the organizer of bdNOG for its contribution and stressed the importance of these workshops to increase the technical competency of local engineers.

He also assured his support in the future endeavors of bdNOG. Nurul Islam Roman, President of bdNOG Executive Committee presided over the inaugural session.

Among others, ISPAB Secretary Genrral Emdadul Hoque, bdNOG board of Trustee President Rashed Amin Biddut also spoke on the occasion. BdNOG Executive Committee member Shaila Sharmin discussed the past, present and future events of bdNOG.

Bangladesh Police Additional Deputy Commissioner Nazmul Islam Nazmul Islam presented the present issues and sensible usage of social media in his exclusive session on first day of the workshop. He informed that of how vulnerable identity can be on social media.

These events are primarily technical operational conference but also welcome papers from academic researcher are related to operational issues and Internet related policy issues from policy makers.

Organisers informed that bdNOG conference is open to attendee who has interest in Internet operation and attract the top ICT engineers and policy makers in the country.

It attracts quality domestic and international speakers, who have got the first hand expertise on how to govern, build and operate Internet in a sustainable way.

The aim of this forum is to work together, share operational experience, conduct operational research, promote local ICT talent to the international community and help build better Bangladesh internet.

bdNOG community works on a voluntary basis and not in the interest of profit. bdNOG works more closely with various Internet stakeholders across the region to receive support to organize regular conferences and workshops.

These events are primarily technical operational conference but also welcome papers from academic researchers related to operational issues and Internet-related policy issues from policy makers.

bdNOG conference is open to the attendee who has an interest in Internet operation and attract the top ICT engineers and policy makers in the country. It attracts quality domestic and international speakers who has got the first-hand expertise on how to govern, build and operate Internet in a sustainable way.

Organisers informed that the conference is organized with objective of connecting local ICT talent in Bangladesh, provide them an opportunity to speak locally about technology in public and promote them to speak at an international conference.

bdNOG community conduct operational research on Bangladesh Internet infrastructure & operation by adopting an advanced analytical method of collecting and analyzing data, find patterns, co-relate those with Internet BCPs and RFCs.

These events are primarily technical operational conference but also welcome papers from academic researchers' related to operational issues and Internet related policy issues from policy makers.

Each bdNOG conferences are primarily structured as: one or two days conference and four or five days technical workshop and tutorials on hands-on operational technologies

It's may mention the bdNOG is a forum of computer professionals working in several ICT based organization in Bangladesh namely in Telco, ISP, Bank, Garments etc.

The platform has partnership with local and international organizations to receive support to organize regular conferences and workshop bdNOG work more closely with different Internet stakeholder across the region. We highly appreciate the contribution from the following organization during the initial formation of bdNOG. The organizations are: Asia Pacific Network Information Centre (APNIC), Network Startup Resource Centre (NSRC), Trans-Eurasia Information Network Co operation Center (TEIN**CC), Asia Pacific Internet Association (APIA), Internet Society.

Detail is available on bdnog.org

































