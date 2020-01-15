Three killed in road mishaps in 3 districts





GAZIPUR: An old woman was killed as a bus hit him in Kaliganj Municipality of the district on Monday afternoon.

Deceased Anju Rani Das, 62, was the wife of late Paresh Chandra Das of Munsurpur Village in the municipality.

Quoting eyewitnesses, Kaliganj Police Station (PS) Sub-Inspector Md Moshiur Rahman said a bus of Kaliganj Transport Limited hit her at Kaliganj Bus Stand in the afternoon, leaving her seriously injured.

She was rushed to Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex where on-duty doctor declared her dead.

The body was sent to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: An unknown bicyclist was killed in an accident on the Dhamoirhat-Naogaon Regional Highway in Biharinagar area under Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Monday.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dhamoirhat PS Md Shamim Hasan Sarder said a motorcycle collided head-on with the bicycle in the said area at noon, leaving the bicyclist seriously injured.

He was rushed to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital where he died in the evening.

BRAHMANBARIA: A minor boy was killed in a road accident in Akhaura Municipality of the district on Monday morning.









Deceased Hossen, 2.5, was the son of Musa Mia of the municipality.

Akhaura PS OC Rasul Ahmed said a sand-laden tractor of M/s Al Madina Traders ran over the child in Masjidpara area of the municipality in the morning, leaving him seriously injured.

Later, he died on the way to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital.

