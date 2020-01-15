Manikganj factory catches fire

MANIKGANJ, Jan 14: A fire broke out at a poultry feed factory in Shibalaya Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

The fire originated in the godown of raw materials of Megha Feed Factory in Paturia area at 1pm.

On information, three fire fighting units from Manikganj, Shibalaya and Ghior fire stations rushed there and brought the flame under control after two hours of hectic attempt, said Shafiul Islam, senior station officer of Manikganj Fire Service and Civil Defence.

The extent of damage could not be known yet, the official added.

















