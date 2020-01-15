39 nabbed in 3 districts





RAJSHAHI: Police arrested 32 people from the district in two days.

Police detained two people along with 249 bottles of phensedyl from a bus on the Dhaka-Rajshahi Highway in Puthia Upazila of the district early Monday.

The arrested are Abu Sayeed, 37, and Johnny Ali, 25, of Shibganj Upazila in Chapainawabganj District.

Paba Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Kazal Kumar Nandi said, on information, a team of police took position in Baneshwar Kalahar area of the highway. Later, the team detained them with the phensedyl from the Dhaka-bound bus coming from Chapainawabganj.

The arrestees were handed over to Puthia Police Station (PS) and sent to jail in the afternoon following a court order, said its Officer-in-Charge (OC) Rezaul Islam.

On the other hand, Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in special drives from Sunday night till Monday morning, arrested 30 people from different places of the city.

During the drives, a large amount of drugs were also seized.

RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Monday morning.

Of the arrestees, 12 had arrest warrants, five were drug addicts and the rest were arrested on different charges.

NOAKHALI: Police arrested six Jamaat-Shibir activists from Begumganj Upazila of the district on Monday night following a clash with Juba League (JL) men on Sunday.

The clash happened between the activists of Juba League and Islami Chhatra Shibir at Amanullahpur Village over establishing supremacy that left eight JL activists injured.

A case was filed with Begumganj PS in this connection, said its OC Md Harun-ur-Rashid.

NATORE: Police arrested a stalker from Singra Upazila of the district on Friday. He is Moazzem Hossen, 19, of Kaliganj Village in the upazila.

Police said the arrested used to stalk girls on their way to and from Singra Rahim Uddin Ahmed Memorial Degree College.

On Friday, following a complaint lodged by the girls, police arrested him from Kaliganj area of the upazila.

Singra PS OC Noor-e-Alam Siddiqi confirmed the news and said a case was filed in this connection.





















