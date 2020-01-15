Four kill selves in two districts





BAGERHAT: A girl committed suicide by taking poison in Khanpur area in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday.

Deceased Arpana Rani Pal, 15, was the daughter of Milon Kumar Pal of Khanpur Village.

She took pesticide for unidentified reason at 12pm. Later, her family members rushed her to Bagerhat Sadar Hospital where she died at around 2:30pm while undergoing treatment.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagerhat Sadar Model Police Station (PS) Md Mahatab Uddin confirmed the incident.

An unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.

RAJSHAHI: Two women and a college-going boy killed selves and another attempted to commit suicide in the district on Sunday and Saturday.

A man attempted to commit suicide in Bagha Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon as his wife reportedly hanged herself.

Deceased Falguni Khatun, 22, was the wife of Liton Ali, 30, a resident of Hizalpalli Village in the upazila.

Liton Ali married Falguni Khatun about a year ago following their love affair.

Local source said Falguni hanged herself in her room around 10am.

Liton and his mother rushed Falguni to Bagha Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Later, Liton also took poison around 1pm in a mango garden beside his house.

Neighbours found Liton lying there and rushed him to the Health Complex.

Liton was, later, shifted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) after receiving first aid.

Deceased's Father Faruk Hossain said his son-in-law told him to take Falguni to Faridpur over phone on Saturday morning. He was supposed to bring Falguni on Monday from her in-laws' house.

He alleged that her daughter might have been killed by in-laws.

Bebijan, the mother-in-law of Falguni, said there was no family disputation here.

Bagha Police Station OC Nazrul Islam said the body was sent to RMCH morgue.

In another incident, police on Sunday morning recovered the body of a college student from his hostel room in Tanor Upazila of the district.

Deceased Sujon Ali, 22, was a first year student of Abdul Karim Sarker Degree College. He was the son of Motiur Rahman, a resident of Bonkeshar Village in the upazila.

Tanore PS OC Raqibul Hasan said locals spotted the body in his room at Umma Hani Hostel in the morning and informed police.

Police, later, recovered the body and sent it to RMCH morgue.

Sujon used to reside in a single room in the hostel. Sleeping pills found beside the body, said the official.

Police suspect that he might have committed suicide by taking overdose sleeping pills.

On the other hand, a newly-married wife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of her house in Sadipur area in Tanore Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Deceased Farhana Tithi, 16, was the wife of Fahim Rahman, 27, son of Najibur Rahman of Damkura area in Paba Upazila.

Quoting her family members, Tanore PS OC Raqibul Islam said Tithi's mother discovered her hanging body at her house on Saturday evening.

The reason behind the suicide is not known yet.

She might have committed suicide over the family dispute.

The deceased's body has been sent to RMCH for autopsy, the OC added.























