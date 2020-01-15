Video
Countryside

Prices of winter vegetables still high in Noakhali

Published : Wednesday, 15 January, 2020
Our Correspondent

NOAKHALI, Jan 14: Common consumers in the district are not getting winter vegetables at affordable prices due to their increasing rate, said market sources.
Despite adequate supply to the kitchen markets, vegetables are not available at affordable prices.
Vegetables from Subarna Char Upazila are not available in the local markets because these are going to other parts of the country, they said.
A random survey at different markets found no item available at less than Tk 40 to 50 per kg.
Consumers are purchasing per kilogram  cauliflower at Tk 40 to 50, followed by tomato at Tk 50 to 60, bean at Tk 40 to 60, cabbage at Tk 30 to 40, radish at Tk 20 to 30 and aubergine at Tk 30 to 40.
Though the increasing prices are affordable by upper and middle income sections, these are going beyond purchasing capacity of the lower income section.
Local vegetable traders- Abdul Khalek of Golabari kitchen market, Kama, Manna and Sajib of Maizdi Municipality kitchen market and Datter Bazaar said the vegetables available in different markets are not local. These are being imported from Rajshahi, Bogura, Rangpur, Jashore and Cumilla districts.
The transportation cost of per 15 to 20 metric tons (MT) of vegetables is Tk 30,000 to 40,000 against Tk 20,000 to 25,000 in the past.
Per 50-kg bag of vegetables is being unloaded at Tk 8 to 10 against previous Tk 5 to 6. These extra expenditures have resulted in the price hike of winter vegetables, they opined.
Also, another factor is lying with the new potato damage by the untimely rain which raised the vegetable demand, sellers added.


