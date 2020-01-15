Video
Wednesday, 15 January, 2020, 7:26 AM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Polythene use still out of control

Published : Wednesday, 15 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

Dear Sir

We all know that the government has banned the production, distribution and sale of polythene many years ago. However, unfortunately in market we have seen people are widely using it. As polythene is a non-biodegradable substance, it poses a great threat when it comes to the disposal of plastic waste. Apart from clogging canals and drainage systems, it has many more negative effects.

The concerned authorities should raise more awareness about the dangers of polythene use to our environment and at the same time they must clamp down on the factories producing it. Instead of using this hazardous material, we can opt for jute polymer, which is far better than polythene in every possible manner. It is biodegradable, water and air resistant, and more durable. Though the production cost of jute polymer is higher large-scale production will help bring down the cost. In fact, the price that we pay for using polythene is far more threatening. We must think that polythene is very bad for our environment and for our own survival we need to ban the use of polythene.





Zubayer Ahmed 
Dhaka University 



