

Nazarul Islam



In the United States, the issues emanating from gun violence and mass shootings fill in the news waves very frequently. These have drawn instant attention and sympathies. Younger people are usually aware of what is happening and will certainly want to talk about it. However, it is a sensitive, scary, and potentially controversial topic. Before raising the matter with children, do consider your child's personality.



Will the conversation ease our children's fears--or add to it?

For some of America's youth, it is better to be proactive and to raise the topic without them being prompted. For others, following their lead and their questions, could be a better approach.



To develop an understanding of mass shootings in the US, typically defined as the murder of four or more people--the school shootings and other gun-related deaths, is really complex. According to a Congressional Research Service in 2013, there had been 78 mass murders carried out with guns during the thirty-year period of 1982-2012.



In the last seven years alone, we have recorded 54 incidents. Because there is not one standard way to tally the number of mass school shootings, in the period between 2000 and 2013, the FBI has identified 160 active shooting incidents, where one or more shooters were actively engaged in killing or attempted killing in a confined and populated location. It used this definition to describe instances like Sandy Hook or the Virginia Tech shooting in 2007. Since 2011, the rate or the Virginia Tech shooting in 2007. Since 2011, the rate of mass shootings have tripled.



Rising incidence of mass shootings!



In addition to mass shootings, there are other relevant numbers about gun violence in the states. More than 32,000 people per year are killed by guns-which translates to approximately 88 gun deaths per day. Compared to peer nations including Germany, England and Canada, people are much more likely to die from guns in the US than in other countries.



According to the Pew Research Center's 2017 public opinion poll on gun proposals, the percentage of the public who agree that we should:

* Prevent people who are mentally ill from purchasing guns: 89%

* Implement background checks for private sales and gun shows: 84%

* Bar gun purchases by people on no-fly or watch lists: 83%

* Create a federal database to track gun sales: 71%

* Ban assault-style weapons: 68%

* Ban high-capacity magazines: 65%

When mass shootings occur, people frequently endeavour to search for the reason(s) and often mental illness is cited as the culprit. It is much more complicated than that; it is difficult to come up with one reason or risk factor. There are usually a multitude of reasons for these shootings including but not limited to: Domestic terrorism, availability of guns, romanticism with violence and multiple risk factors operating simultaneously (For example; depression, narcissism, alienation, lack of trust, poor coping skills, fascination with violence-filled entertainment, revenge fantasies, attempted suicide attempts in the past, etc.).



Should one desire to discuss this topic with children, here are some things to keep in mind:

* Be prepared yourself so you can be there for them emotionally. Make sure you have set aside enough time to hear children's thoughts, questions, and feelings.

* Provide accurate information about their school's safety procedures and reassure them that they are safe.



* Be careful when describing the perpetrator. Do not stereotype and make assumptions about the person. Mental health is an example. One in four adults experience mental health issues annually. The majority of people with these issues are not violent.

* Emphasize the helpers, including those who took care of and helped the victims. It is helpful to convey to children your concern and compassion. You can then think together with them about something you can do to help.



Last year, on August 3, 2019, an active had shooter opened fire at a Walmart store in a shopping centre in El Paso, Texas. Twenty-two people were killed, and dozens were injured. This shooting is considered one of the deadliest in the history of Texas. Law enforcement confirmed the shooter wrote a four-page manifesto that embraces white supremacist and anti-immigrant views. Police disclosed that the suspect admitted he was targeting the 'Mexican' people.



Less than twenty four hours after the El Paso murder, another deadly shooting took place outside a bar in Dayton, Ohio. At least nine people were killed and sixteen people were injured. The alleged gunman was shot dead by the police.



The writer is a former educator

based in Chicago















Immigrants in the United States have always been in, for their culture shocks. Sometimes it is the food, often it is the exhibition of social intimacy in the permissive, American society--or the orderly queues of people, with patient citizens. Or, perhaps the juicy stories of workplace, sexual harassment. Most depressing ones include stories of mass shootings, resulting in tragic deaths, injuries or disabilities.In the United States, the issues emanating from gun violence and mass shootings fill in the news waves very frequently. These have drawn instant attention and sympathies. Younger people are usually aware of what is happening and will certainly want to talk about it. However, it is a sensitive, scary, and potentially controversial topic. Before raising the matter with children, do consider your child's personality.Will the conversation ease our children's fears--or add to it?For some of America's youth, it is better to be proactive and to raise the topic without them being prompted. For others, following their lead and their questions, could be a better approach.To develop an understanding of mass shootings in the US, typically defined as the murder of four or more people--the school shootings and other gun-related deaths, is really complex. According to a Congressional Research Service in 2013, there had been 78 mass murders carried out with guns during the thirty-year period of 1982-2012.In the last seven years alone, we have recorded 54 incidents. Because there is not one standard way to tally the number of mass school shootings, in the period between 2000 and 2013, the FBI has identified 160 active shooting incidents, where one or more shooters were actively engaged in killing or attempted killing in a confined and populated location. It used this definition to describe instances like Sandy Hook or the Virginia Tech shooting in 2007. Since 2011, the rate or the Virginia Tech shooting in 2007. Since 2011, the rate of mass shootings have tripled.Defenders of gun rights say that the proposed gun regulations have violated the (constitutional) Second Amendment- that clearly states: "A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed." After the Newtown shooting, the president of the National Rifle Association, (NRA) a national nonprofit organization that advocates and lobbies for gun rights, spoke about the incident. He said, "The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun." Indeed, many people believe that guns prevent crime from happening.In addition to mass shootings, there are other relevant numbers about gun violence in the states. More than 32,000 people per year are killed by guns-which translates to approximately 88 gun deaths per day. Compared to peer nations including Germany, England and Canada, people are much more likely to die from guns in the US than in other countries.According to the Pew Research Center's 2017 public opinion poll on gun proposals, the percentage of the public who agree that we should:* Prevent people who are mentally ill from purchasing guns: 89%* Implement background checks for private sales and gun shows: 84%* Bar gun purchases by people on no-fly or watch lists: 83%* Create a federal database to track gun sales: 71%* Ban assault-style weapons: 68%* Ban high-capacity magazines: 65%When mass shootings occur, people frequently endeavour to search for the reason(s) and often mental illness is cited as the culprit. It is much more complicated than that; it is difficult to come up with one reason or risk factor. There are usually a multitude of reasons for these shootings including but not limited to: Domestic terrorism, availability of guns, romanticism with violence and multiple risk factors operating simultaneously (For example; depression, narcissism, alienation, lack of trust, poor coping skills, fascination with violence-filled entertainment, revenge fantasies, attempted suicide attempts in the past, etc.).Should one desire to discuss this topic with children, here are some things to keep in mind:* Be prepared yourself so you can be there for them emotionally. Make sure you have set aside enough time to hear children's thoughts, questions, and feelings.* Provide accurate information about their school's safety procedures and reassure them that they are safe.* Be careful when describing the perpetrator. Do not stereotype and make assumptions about the person. Mental health is an example. One in four adults experience mental health issues annually. The majority of people with these issues are not violent.* Emphasize the helpers, including those who took care of and helped the victims. It is helpful to convey to children your concern and compassion. You can then think together with them about something you can do to help.Last year, on August 3, 2019, an active had shooter opened fire at a Walmart store in a shopping centre in El Paso, Texas. Twenty-two people were killed, and dozens were injured. This shooting is considered one of the deadliest in the history of Texas. Law enforcement confirmed the shooter wrote a four-page manifesto that embraces white supremacist and anti-immigrant views. Police disclosed that the suspect admitted he was targeting the 'Mexican' people.Less than twenty four hours after the El Paso murder, another deadly shooting took place outside a bar in Dayton, Ohio. At least nine people were killed and sixteen people were injured. The alleged gunman was shot dead by the police.The writer is a former educatorbased in Chicago