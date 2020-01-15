21st span of Padma Bridge installed





"The 21st span among the total 41 was placed between the 32nd and the 33rd pillars at the Jajira point of the bridge around 3:00pm," said Dewan Abdul Quader, an executive engineer of the Padma Bridge Project. Earlier, the 20th span was installed on pillars 18-19 to complete 3km of the bridge on December 31, 2019.









The authorities have planned to install three spans every month and all of 41 spans will be installed by July 2020.

In the meantime, 33 spans have been brought to Mawa from China while two spans are on the way.

The works of constructing six more spans are going on in China, said Dewan adding that all of the 41 spans will arrive here by March. On December 18 and 31, the 19th and 20th spans were installed respectively. -BSS

The 21st span of the much-awaited Padma Multipurpose Bridge was installed on Tuesday at Jajira point, making over 3 kilometres out of total 6.15km of the main structure of the bridge visible."The 21st span among the total 41 was placed between the 32nd and the 33rd pillars at the Jajira point of the bridge around 3:00pm," said Dewan Abdul Quader, an executive engineer of the Padma Bridge Project. Earlier, the 20th span was installed on pillars 18-19 to complete 3km of the bridge on December 31, 2019.The authorities have planned to install three spans every month and all of 41 spans will be installed by July 2020.In the meantime, 33 spans have been brought to Mawa from China while two spans are on the way.The works of constructing six more spans are going on in China, said Dewan adding that all of the 41 spans will arrive here by March. On December 18 and 31, the 19th and 20th spans were installed respectively. -BSS