Wednesday, 15 January, 2020, 7:25 AM
2-day long information fair begins in Khulna

Published : Wednesday, 15 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, JAN 14: A two-day long Information Fair-2020 began here on Tuesday with basic objective to inform the people about Right to Information (RTI) Act-2009 at city's Public hall premises.
District administration and District chapter of Sachetan Nagarik Committee (SNAC) jointly organised the fair. Mayor of Khulna City Corporation Talukder Abdul Khaleque formally inaugurated the fair as the chief guest. Later, a discussion meeting was held at the fair premises with Additional Deputy Commissioner Iqbal Hossain in the chair. Additional Police Commissioner SM Fazlur Rahman, Director of Divisional office of Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) Md. Abdul Gaffar, President of Khulna Press Club S M Nazrul Islam, Deputy Director of Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection SM Nazimul Islam.
Deputy Director of Khulna PID Md. Javed Iqbal, were, among others, also participated in it while Vice-president of SNAC AK Hiru delivered the welcome speech in the discussion. Mayor Khaleque said that successful implementation of the Right to Information (RTI) act can play a vital role towards supplementing the government efforts of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030. He said SDGs basic objective to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all, adding its key commitment is "none will be left behind from access to information ".




Other speakers said that proactive disclosure of information regarding all development works at grassroots level can ensure proper utilization of resources and put a check on corruption. They said present government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has adopted diversified steps to attain the goals within stipulated time.


