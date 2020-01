GOPALGANJ, Jan 14: A farmer died after being electrocuted in a paddy field at Shonakur Purbopara village under Sadar upazila here on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Moshahaq Sikder, 55, of the village. OC of Gopalganj Sadar Thana Md Monirul Islam said Moshahaq came in contact with a live electric-wire set up for killing rats in the field -BSS