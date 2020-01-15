Video
Wednesday, 15 January, 2020
Nepalese army chief meets General Aziz Ahmed

Published : Wednesday, 15 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Chief of Nepal Army General Purna Chandra Thapa call on Chief of Army Staff of Bangladesh General Aziz Ahmed at the Army headquarters on Tuesday. photo: ISPR

Chief of Nepal Army General Purna Chandra Thapa met Chief of Army Staff of Bangladesh General Aziz Ahmed at the Army headquarters here on Tuesday.
During the meeting, they exchanged mutual greetings and discussed existing good relations between the two country's Army and bilateral training along with various professional supports.
The visiting Nepalese Army delegation also made a courtesy call on the chiefs of Bangladesh Navy and Bangladesh Air Force, said a press release of Inter Service Public Relation (ISPR).
The Nepalese delegation also visited the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) at Cantonment and National Defence College and Defence Service Command and Staff College in Mirpur Cantonment area on Tuesday.
The delegation will visit the Bangladesh Ordnance Factory and Bangladesh Machine Tools Factory located in Gazipur on Wednesday.
The Nepalese delegation arrived in Dhaka on January 12 and will return home in       January 15.    -UNB


