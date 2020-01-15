India-Bangladesh broadcasting programme launched





With the launching of the programme, listeners of both the countries, especially the people in Tripuura and West Bengal, would be able to hear Bangladesh Betar's programmes terrestrially while rest of India through using DTH (Direct to Home) service.

However, listeners from across the globe would also be able to enjoy Bangladesh Betar's programmes by downloading www.newsonair.com apps from now on.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the two institutions in 2018 regarding broadcasting programmes of Bangladesh Betar, but it was not implemented so long.

Dr. Hasan Mahmud after taking charge as the minister of information took the initiative to launch the broadcasting of Betar's programmes by All India Radio in line with the agreement.

At the function, Dr. Hasan Mahmud thanked his Indian counterpart for materialising the broadcasting programmes between the two public service broadcasters in India and Bangladesh.

He recalled India's contribution to Bangladesh's War of Liberation in 1971 and said that the relations between the two friendly countries have reached a newer height during the tenure of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

He wished that the existing bilateral relations between the two neighbouring countries would further deepen in the years to come for mutual benefit.

In this connection, he emphasized accelerating media and cultural exchange programmes to enhance technical, cultural and institutional know-how of the people of Bangladesh and India.

On India-Bangladesh Joint Venture Programme to produce the biopic of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, he hoped that production of the film would be completed in scheduled time.

In his remarks, Indian Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said that Bangladesh and India have "organic relations" and this bond of friendship would be further strengthened in future as both the countries have a "shared legacy".

He said more programmes have to be produced especially on environment to create awareness among the people to save lives and nature through joint cooperation.

He said Bangladesh and India have been enjoining excellent bilateral relations which also got momentum during the tenure of the two leaders- Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. -BSS















