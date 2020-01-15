Video
Wednesday, 15 January, 2020
Legal notice served to cancel contracts with DWASA MD, directors

Published : Wednesday, 15 January, 2020
Staff Correspondent

A legal notice was served on Tuesday to the government asking it to cancel the contracts of Dhaka WASA's Managing Director (MD) Taqsem A Khan and its two director for having massive irregularities and corruptions considering the facts of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB).
Other two directors are- Md. Abul Hasem and AKM Shahid Uddin.  The legal notice was served to the Secretaries of Cabinet, Public Administration and LGRD, MD of WASA and its two directors on behalf of Hemayet Hossain, General Secretary of Society for Enforcement of Basic Rights (SEBR). Supreme Court lawyer Ibrahim Khalil (Mojumder) has served this legal notice through registered mail upon them.
The notice said that a writ petition will be filed against them if they don't take any measures within a week. It also said that why an impartial enquiry should not be launched against them according to the alleged corruption submitted by several organisation.


