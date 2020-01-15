Legal notice served to cancel contracts with DWASA MD, directors





Other two directors are- Md. Abul Hasem and AKM Shahid Uddin. The legal notice was served to the Secretaries of Cabinet, Public Administration and LGRD, MD of WASA and its two directors on behalf of Hemayet Hossain, General Secretary of Society for Enforcement of Basic Rights (SEBR). Supreme Court lawyer Ibrahim Khalil (Mojumder) has served this legal notice through registered mail upon them.

The notice said that a writ petition will be filed against them if they don't take any measures within a week. It also said that why an impartial enquiry should not be launched against them according to the alleged corruption submitted by several organisation.































