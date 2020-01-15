Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 January, 2020, 7:25 AM
Home News

Egypt-Ethiopia row: The trouble over a giant Nile dam

Published : Wednesday, 15 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

The latest talks to resolve the dispute between Ethiopia and Egypt over the future of a giant hydropower project on the Nile River are due to resume in Washington later.
Last year a deadline of 15 January was set to solve the long-standing impasse but the latest round of talks, last week, ended in deadlock.
When complete, the Grand Renaissance Dam, which Ethiopia is building, will be Africa's biggest hydroelectric power plant.
Its construction began in 2011 on the Blue Nile tributary in the northern Ethiopia highlands, from where 85% of the Nile's waters flow.
However, the mega dam has caused a row between Egypt and Ethiopia, with Sudan caught in between, which some fear could lead to war, and the US is now helping to mediate.
Why is it so contentious?
At the centre of the dispute are plans to fill up the mega dam as Egypt fears the project will allow Ethiopia to control the flow of Africa's longest river.
Hydroelectric power stations do not consume water, but the speed with which Ethiopia fills up the dam's reservoir will affect the flow downstream.
The longer it takes to fill the reservoir, which is going to be bigger than Greater London, the less impact there will be on the level of the river.
Ethiopia wants to do it in six years.
"We have a plan to start filling on the next rainy season, and we will start generating power with two turbines on December 2020," Ethiopia's Water Minister Seleshi Bekele said in September last year.
But Egypt has proposed a longer period - so that the level of the river does not dramatically drop, especially in the initial phase of filling the reservoir.
Three-way talks between Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia over operating the dam and filling its reservoir have made no progress in more four years - which the US has now been trying to mediate.
After the talks last week, Mr Seleshi accused Egypt of having no intention of reaching a deal.
"I don't think when the Egyptians came here, they came being ready to reach at an agreement," Mr Seleshi told the BBC's Kalkidan Yibeltal.
"And then there is a new filling timetable they prepared and brought. That new filling timetable required filling the dam to take from 12 to 21 years.
"This is not acceptable on any measurement," he said.
Egypt's Water Minister Mohamed Abdel Aty, however, was quoted saying that parties achieved clarity on all issues, including on the filling of the dam.
Explore the Nile with 360 video
Join BBC reporter Alastair Leithead and his team, travelling in 2018 from the Blue Nile's source to the sea - through Ethiopia and Sudan into Egypt.
This 360° video is a version of the first VR documentary series from BBC News. To view the full films, click here.    -BBC


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Languages affected differently by brain disease
Egypt-Ethiopia row: The trouble over a giant Nile dam
Two-day long job fair with the collaboration of bdjobs.com
No web, no jobs: Kashmiris board the â€˜Internet Expressâ€™
Authority of Information Commission publishes its yearly calendar for 2020
Koalas, wallabies endangered by Australia bushfires â€˜ecological disasterâ€™
Iran plane crash: Why this could be a watershed moment
The authority of Information Commission publishes its yearly calendar rnfor 2020 designed with photographs of Father of the Nation


Latest News
Both Royals and Challengers eye to final
Defer city polls or face siege
Bangladesh, India ink key agreements in info, broadcasting sector
HSIA expansion: CAAB sings contract with ADC
BNP MPs stage walkout from JS
Be devoted in innovation, Joy to ICT officials
197 people affected by cold-related disease in 24 hrs
BB to provide necessary supports for developing capital market
US, Japan, EU seek new global rules limiting subsidies
Australia thrash India by 10 wickets
Most Read News
Admission forgery: DU expels 63 students
War criminal Qaiser's death penalty upheld
Dismembered body of youth found on highway
When she turns out to be worthless!
10 fined for honking horn in Secretariat area
Bangabandhuâ€™s principles: Top priority in â€˜Mujib yearâ€™
67 dead in Pakistan, India avalanches
CAA: Microsoft boss calls India's new citizenship law 'sad'
Queen agrees to Harry's wishes
Keep track of your plastic wastes online
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft