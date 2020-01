The authority of Information Commission publishes its yearly calendar rnfor 2020 designed with photographs of Father of the Nation

Iran plane crash: Why this could be a watershed moment

Authority of Information Commission publishes its yearly calendar for 2020

No web, no jobs: Kashmiris board the ‘Internet Express’

Two-day long job fair with the collaboration of bdjobs.com

You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

Bangladesh University of Business and Technology (BUBT) organized a two-day long job fair with the collaboration of bdjobs.com at BUBT permanent campus recently. photo : courtesy

Two-day long job fair with the collaboration of bdjobs.com

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663E-mail: [email protected]