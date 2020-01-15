

No web, no jobs: Kashmiris board the ‘Internet Express’

Stepping off the crammed train - dubbed the "Internet Express" by Indian Kashmiris - in the nearby town of Banihal, the passengers make a beeline for cafes where they pay up to 300 rupees ($4.20) for an hour's broadband.

"I couldn't have afforded to miss this opportunity," Ahmad told the Thomson Reuters Foundation after filling out an online job application at a teeming internet cafe, where dozens of others hit by the 162-day internet shutdown queued behind him.

"There is no one else in my family to take care of my three younger siblings and me," he said, adding that his father, a mason, lost his leg in a road accident last year.

Indian-administered Kashmir has been without broadband and mobile data services since Aug 5 when India's government revoked the special status of its only Muslim-majority state, splitting Jammu and Kashmir in two.

Despite a United Nations declaration in 2016 that the internet is a human right, shutdowns have risen in recent years as governments from the Philippines to Yemen said they were necessary for public safety and national security.

Kashmir is claimed in full by both India and Pakistan, which have gone to war twice over it. Each rules parts of the scenic Himalayan region.

India said it cut communications to prevent unrest in Kashmir, where a separatist insurgency has killed more than 40,000 people since 1989.

The lockdown has cost Kashmir more than $2.4 billion since August, with sectors directly dependent on the internet such as e-commerce and information technology worst hit, the region's main trade organisation said.

"Doing trade without the internet is unimaginable in the present day world," said Abdul Majeed Mir, vice president of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which estimates nearly 500,000 jobs have been lost.

"Irreversible damage has been caused to the economy."

LIMITED RESOURCES

Kashmir's internet ban has impacted everything from relationships to access to healthcare, said Raman Jit Singh Chima, Asia policy director at global digital rights group Access Now.

In addition to introducing the democratic world's longest internet clampdown in Kashmir, Access Now said India also accounted for two-thirds of global shutdowns in 2018.

"Punishing an entire population on the basis of saying potential violence or terrorism might occur is extraordinary," said Chima.

The home and information ministries did not respond to requests for comment. -NYT















