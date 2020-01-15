29 bodies unearthed













The grim site was discovered in Jalisco -- a state hard-hit by violence linked to organized crime, and the same area where authorities have found a total of 80 bodies since November.

The local prosecutor's office said that four of the dead had been partially identified and corresponded with open missing persons investigations.

Authorities will continue to search the grave, which is about 80 feet (25 meters) by 155 feet.

