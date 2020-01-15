Video
Wednesday, 15 January, 2020, 7:24 AM
29 bodies unearthed

Published : Wednesday, 15 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

GUADALAJARA (Mexico), Jan 14: The bodies of at least 29 people have been unearthed from a mass grave on a property outside Mexico's western city of Guadalajara, local authorities said on Monday.




The grim site was discovered in Jalisco -- a state hard-hit by violence linked to organized crime, and the same area where authorities have found a total of 80 bodies since November.
The local prosecutor's office said that four of the dead had been partially identified and corresponded with open missing persons investigations.
Authorities will continue to search the grave, which is about 80 feet (25 meters) by 155 feet.
The grave is located about 260 feet away from another mass grave, where the bodies of at least 50 people were discovered in December.    -AFP



