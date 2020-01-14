ACC summons addl  chief engr of PWD













According to the allegations, the PWD officials had given a number of work orders to GK Shamim's firm, taking bribe. The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Monday summoned Additional Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD) Mosleh Uddin to its office for interrogation for his alleged involvement in corruption.He was asked to appear before the ACC team at its headquarters in the capital's Segubagicha on January 16 (Thursday).A letter signed by ACC Director Syed Iqbal Hossain was sent to Mosleh Uddin on the day, asking him to appear before the ACC investigation team to explain his position.Last week, the ACC asked PWD's newly appointed Chief Engineer Ashraful Alam and his wife to submit their wealth statements to the commission.According to the allegations, the PWD officials had given a number of work orders to GK Shamim's firm, taking bribe.