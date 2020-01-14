Mahbub urges EC to clarify lawmakers’ role in city polls





The commissioner served 'Unofficial Note' (U-note) to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda and returning officers of DNCC and DSCC polls expressing concerns over lawmakers' role in the city polls.

Mahbub said the commission should clarify its instruction on the involvement of the lawmakers in the election campaigning.

"If the commission doesn't do it, the city polls will be questionable," he added.

On January 9, Mahbub Talukder served another letter to the commission on the same matter.

"The confusion over the MPs and ministers' participation in the polls campaign has become rampant," he said.

Lawmakers or ministers' participation in polls campaigning is a clear violation of the electoral code of conduct 2016 procedures.

Unless clarifications are made the commission will face crisis and the elections will become questionable, he said

The city polls are scheduled to be held on January 30. Voting will be held through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

According to the existing electoral code of conduct, there is no scope for ministers and members of parliaments to take part in any committee formed in connection with the election, he said.























Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukdar on Tuesday urged the Election Commission to issue a circular enforcing the electoral code of conduct in the Dhaka North and South City Corporation polls strictly.The commissioner served 'Unofficial Note' (U-note) to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda and returning officers of DNCC and DSCC polls expressing concerns over lawmakers' role in the city polls.Mahbub said the commission should clarify its instruction on the involvement of the lawmakers in the election campaigning."If the commission doesn't do it, the city polls will be questionable," he added.On January 9, Mahbub Talukder served another letter to the commission on the same matter."The confusion over the MPs and ministers' participation in the polls campaign has become rampant," he said.Lawmakers or ministers' participation in polls campaigning is a clear violation of the electoral code of conduct 2016 procedures.Unless clarifications are made the commission will face crisis and the elections will become questionable, he saidThe city polls are scheduled to be held on January 30. Voting will be held through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).According to the existing electoral code of conduct, there is no scope for ministers and members of parliaments to take part in any committee formed in connection with the election, he said.