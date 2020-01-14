Video
Tuesday, 14 January, 2020, 3:44 AM
Home City News

SC to celebrate ‘Mujib Barsho’

Published : Tuesday, 14 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Staff Correspondent

The Supreme Court (SC) has decided to celebrate 'Mujib Barsho', marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
A high level committee, led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, was formed. The judges of the Appellate Division and High Court Division were also included in the committee.
The committee was formed in a meeting held at the SC on Sunday. The committee will hold its next meeting on January 17, said Special Officer of the Supreme Court Muhammad Saifur Rahman.
Other members of the committee are Justice Md Nuruzzaman of the Appellate Division, Justice Obaidul Hassan, Justice M Enayetur Rahim, Justice Krishna Debnath, Justice Jahangir Hossain, Justice JBM Hassan, and Justice Md Khasruzzaman of the High Court Division, and Chairman of the International Crimes Tribunals (ICT) Justice Md Shahinur Islam.


