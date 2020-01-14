Video
Tuesday, 14 January, 2020, 3:44 AM
Front Page

Police raid home of ‘Neo-JMB IT chief’, arrest wife in Dhaka suburb

Published : Tuesday, 14 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Savar, Jan 13: Police have raided a house they say was rented by the Neo-JMB militant group's IT head Tanvir Ahmed.
Tanvir, a student of Jahangirnagar University's Institute of Information Technology, was not at home during the operation on Monday evening, Dhaka Superintendent of Police Maruf Hossain Sarder told the media.
The law enforcers arrested Tanvir's wife Shaila Rahman Sharmin, aged around 30, SP Maruf said.
The couple rented the two-storey house at Gokulnagar in the beginning of January, their first home after marriage, the police officer said. The couple came to know each other through Facebook, according to Maruf.
Molotov cocktail or petrol-bomb, bomb-making materials and equipment needed to remotely detonate bombs were seized in the drive, he said.
Police were yet to know the militant suspect's plan, Maruf said.
An anti-terrorism investigation centring Bogura led the police to Tanvir, he said.




Earlier, , Lehaj Uddin, a member of Pathalia union council, told bdnews24.com that Akter Hossain, a Bangladeshi expatriate in Saudi Arabia, owns the house. Akter's relative 'Shahjahan' looks after the house, he added.    -bdnews24.com




