AL wins Ctg-8 in low turnout vote





AL Candidate Muslem got 87,246 and Sufian got 17,935 in all 170 Polling Stations. Total Voters are 4, 73,247 and Vote cast 10, 8581. The total turn out is 22.94 per cent

The voters of Chandgaon Thana of the city and Boalkhali Upazila of Chattogram district south exercised their franchise braving the biting cold of the winter since the morning.

The elections were held by and large peacefully excepting a few untoward incidents.

It is reported that a crude bomb was blasted outside a voting centre. An explosion was heard outside the voting centre in the Ekhlasur Rahman Government Primary School at Bahaddarhat shortly after the polls opened.

The Returning officer of Ctg-8 Constituency and the Regional Election Officer Muhammad Hasanuzzaman announced the result of the elections at the Gymnasium of M A Aziz Stadium in the evening.

In the final announcement of the Election Commission, Muslemuddin Ahmed bagged a total of 88,246 while his nearest rival BNP candidate Abu Sufian got a total of 17,935 votes in all 170 polling stations.

Of them Muslemuddin got 36,229 votes in 101 polling stations of City Corporation and his opponent Sufian bagged 11,431 votes.

In all 69 polling stations of Boalkhali upazila Muslemuddin got 52,017 votes and his opponent BNP candidate Sufian got 6,504 votes.

Talking to journalists, Awami League nominee Muslemuddin Ahmed claimed that the elections were held in free and fair manner.

"The people of my constituency have exercised their franchise freely braving the biting cold of the winter season," Muslem said.

He said that the atmosphere of the voting was quite congenial; there was no clash and no disturbance anywhere of the entire constituency.

Moslem Uddin Ahmed brushed aside allegations of BNP candidate Abu Sufian. It's the BNP's job to make allegations. There hasn't been any violence anywhere until now.

Meanwhile in a press conference at BNP office at Nasiman Bhavan at around 1 pm on Monday, Abu Sufian alleged that there was a lack of 'proper election atmosphere.

BNP candidate further alleged, "Outsiders have stationed themselves around polling centres and prevented voters from entering polling booths. My agents were evicted from voting centers."

BNP candidate Abu Sufian demanded suspension of the by-polls to Chattogram-8 constituency mentioning various irregularities, including polling centre capture by Awami League activists.

"I've sent a written complaint in this regard to the Election Commission," Sufian said.

Activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) drove voters out of polling stations after taking their fingerprints and preventing them from casting their votes, he alleged adding that BCL men captured 120 polling centres out of 170 in the constituency.

He further alleged that the BCL activists also beat up and stabbed some BNP followers.

"Over 400-500 BCL and Jubo League men were seen standing in queues to demonstrate that the election was being held smoothly," alleged Dr Shahadat Hossain, president of Chattogram City BNP.

Addressing the allegations leveled by the BNP candidate, Chattogram Police's Assistant Commissioner (Panchlaish Zone) Debdut Majumdar said, "Abu Sufiyan went to a voting centre with a large number of supporters and activists. It sparked a commotion there and the police later escorted him out of the station."

The voting began at 9am and ended at 5 pm in the Ctg-8 seat which fell vacant after the death of Moinuddin Khan Badal.

Six candidates, including Awami League's Moslemuddin Ahmed and BNP's Abu Sufian, contested in the by-polls.

The other contestants were Chairman of Bangladesh Nationalist Front (BNF) SM Abul Kalam Azad, Syed Mohammad Farid Uddin of Islamic Front Bangladesh, Bapon Dasgupta of NAP and independent candidate Mohammad Emdadul Haque.

The Chattogram-8 constituency is comprised of five wards (ward No 3-7) of Chittagong City Corporation and Boalkhali upazila, except Sripur and Kharandip unions.

There are 475,996 voters in the constituency.

Badal, the executive president of a faction of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasod), was elected MP with Awami League symbol 'Boat' in the last general election.

He died at a hospital in India on November 7 last at the age of 67.





















