Tuesday, 14 January, 2020, 3:43 AM
Abrar Murder Case shifted to Sessions Judge’s Court

Published : Tuesday, 14 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Court Correspondent

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of Dhaka on Monday gave an order to shift the case records of BUET student Abrar Fahad murder case to Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Kaisarul Islam on January 5 ordered the authorities concerned to publish newspaper notices on four fugitives.
 The concerned authorities have already published the newspaper notice and submitted it to the court on Monday.
On Sunday, three months after the incident, fugitive accused Morshed Amartya Islam in BUET student Abrar Fahad murder case surrendered before a Dhaka court on Sunday.
Metropolitan Magistrate Begum Yasmin Ara sent Morshed to jail rejecting his bail prayer.
With Morshed 22 accused are now in jail. Morshed was a student of BUET's 17th batch and a student of Mechanical Engineering Department.
Advocate Imrul Hasan assisted Morshed in surrendering to the court and later moved his bail.
Assistant Public Prosecutor Hemayet Uddin Khan Heron opposed his bail prayer.
On November 13, police submitted a charge sheet against 25 students of BUET in the murder case.
Now three accused Morsheduzzaman alias Jisan, Ehteshamul Rabbi Tanim and Muztaba Rafid remain fugitives in the sensational murder case.
On November 18, another Dhaka court accepted the charge sheet and issued warrants for the arrest of four fugitives.
Abrar, a second year student of Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), was beaten to death at the university's Sher-e-Bangla Hall in the early hours of October 7 last year.
The murder triggered a firestorm of protests across the country. Many took to social media to demand justice for Abrar.
Eight of the accused made confessional statements before magistrates narrating the horrifying torture. Sixty people are prosecution witnesses in the case.
After the incident, Abrar's father filed a murder case against 19 people with Chawkbazar Police Station on the day.


