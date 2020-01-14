BB signs MOUs to bring recovery under watch 





They have grabbed much of their funds; their coffer is now almost empty while they are languishing in severe liquidity crisis. The NBFIs in questions are failing to recover default loans in one hand and make provision against bad loans on the other. Consequently they are failing to beef up their capital to make new loans, earn profit, pay their staff members and the depositors' money.

Most of these NBFIs are closer to death beds requiring intensive care to bounce bank. This is why Bangladesh Bank has forced them to sign the MOUs to come under an obligatory requirement to improve their loan recovery to become properly functional again.

The six NBFIs now coming under BB's intensive watch include International Leasing, Fareast Finance a& Investment Ltd, Prime Finance & Investment Ltd, First Finance Ltd, Premier Leasing & Finance Ltd, Reliance Finance & Investment Ltd.

Total default loans for NBFIs stood at Tk 6,838 crore as of September last year, of which the share of the six NBFIs stood at Tk 2,636 crore. It constitutes one-thirds of such default loans. The International Leasing and Financial Services has the

biggest spill over of default loans at Tk 592 crore followed by Tk 583 crore at Reliance Finance Ltd.

Premier Leasing and Financial Services has a spillover of Tk 434 crore default loans, Fareast Finance and Investment has over Tk 406 crore default loans, Prime Finance & Investment Ltd has over Tk 156 crore loan in default.

Huge default loans have seriously impacted their loan operations. Bangladesh Bank's spokesperson and Executive Director Sirajul Islam told The Daily Observer on Sunday that these financial institutions were under repeatedly told to improve their financial condition but so far failed to mount any effective loan recovery drive.

Meanwhile, their failure to repay depositors money is creating a total chaos. The MOUs now requires them to recover default loans under a specific timeframe or line up for dissolution. They would now regularly update the central bank of their actions or else face legal action.

Experts say sponsors of those NBFIs have enough assets and NBFIs should take legal actions to recover the money to avoid dissolution. It is an open secret that corrupt, dishonest sponsors have lured ordinary depositors at higher interest when bank rates were much lower to put money in their organizations mainly set up as family venture or among friends. They have withdrawn such of this fund now under factious investment projects.

Many have even taken several hundred crores as business loans violating laws and rules and moved much of it outside the country. Experts believe the weak or total absence of monitoring of their action by central bank has paved the way for such situation. Now their coffers are almost empty while their sponsors are staying out of the reach using political leverage in the society.

Sirajul Islam said five NBFIs have signed the MOUs so far. They have been asked to put highest priority to loan recovery, take credible actions to beef up capital base within a specific timeframe or risk liquidation.

They have been asked to take measures to properly run these institutions. Otherwise administrators may be appointed and other legal actions will be considered, he said. Needless to say, Bangladesh Bank has already started the liquidation of Peoples Leasing & Financial Services as it fell flat with unpaid loans.

Former adviser to caretaker government Mirza Azizul Islam said corruption and misuse of power have led to this breaking point along with the banking sector. He said the government should immediately investigate how dishonest people were able to create the mess.

The government should give priority to protect the interest of depositors first. Assets of the perpetrators should be seized to pay back depositors money, he said.

He suggested merger saying this is a highly acceptable way of saving sick financial institutions. Depositors will be the biggest victims in case so many NBFIs come up for liquidation, he said.

Former governor of Bangladesh Bank Dr Salehuddin Ahmed said chaos in some NBFIs can't be allowed to ruin the good will of the entire financial system. He has also laid emphasis on merger of sick organizations to rebuild them on new footing.

















