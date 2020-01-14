Video
Tuesday, 14 January, 2020, 3:43 AM
PM joins Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2020

Published : Tuesday, 14 January, 2020

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan take part in a photo session with the recipients of Zayed Sustainable Award at the ICC Hall of Abu Dhabi National Exhibition in UAE on Monday. photo : pid

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday attended the opening ceremony of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2020 and Zayed Sustainability Prize Ceremony here.
The Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2020 was formally opened at the ICC Hall of Abu Dhabi National Exhibition at 11am (local time).
On her arrival at the venue, the Prime Minister was received by Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and
Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Sheikh Hasina exchanged pleasantries with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the heads of the states and the governments.
This year, Zayed Sustainability Prize was conferred upon 10 organisations and institutes of different countries under five categories.
At the function, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan and Sheikh Hasina along with seven other heads of state and government handed over the prizes to the winners.
Sheikh Hasina handed over the prize to the representative of Eutan Tarawa Ieta Junior Secondary School of Kiribati as it won the prestigious prize under the Global High School category.
The other heads of state and government include Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Rwanda President Paul Kagame, Fiji Prime Minister Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama, Serbia Prime Minister Ana Brnabi?, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio.
Five other schools -- Air Batalla from Colombia, Hakimi Aliyu Day Secondary from Nigeria, Al Amal Junior High School from Morocco, United World College, Mostar from Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Bloom Nepal School from Nepal - won the prize under the same category this year.
Under the four other categories, GLOBHE from Sweden won the prize in health, while Okuafo Foundation from Ghana in the food, Electricians without Borders from France in the energy and Ceres Imaging from the USA in water categories.
The Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) brings together a unique fusion of policymakers, industry specialists, technology pioneers and the next generation of sustainability leaders.
The ADSW 2020 edition (Jan 11-18) features six key pillars: Energy & Climate Change, Water & Food, the Future of Mobility, Space, Biotechnology in Health, and Technology for Good.
Cutting across these pillars and all programmes throughout ADSW 2020 is the theme of Artificial Intelligence, Community and Youth.
The agenda of the ADSW 2020 are aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the UAE Vision 2021. The Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week is a global platform for accelerating the world's sustainable development.    -UNB


