DMCH Outpatient Dept: An ordeal of unending queues





Earlier doctor had forbidden her not to move even an inch as she had two miscarriages before. She was advised full bed rest.

Kamrunahar, 27, a house wife and her husband Bashir, a truck driver, finally decided to go to the outpatient department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital the following day at 8:00am.

But when they reached the hospital she witnessed a long queue in the out patient;s department where she stood for an hour before her mother took over from her as she became ill.

To collect a token from the counter it took two hours and then again following suggestions Kamrunahar went to the Gynecology Department resting on her mother's shoulder as she was unable to walk on her own.

After that it took another two hours to talk to the doctor to share her problems and receiving medication and taking suggested laboratory tests.

When they got out from the doctor's chamber it was noon, this is the regular picture of the DHCH where every day thousands of people come from across the country including urban people for their treatment.

The DMCH outdoor service, located beside Central Shaheed Minar on

Dhaka University campus, has been at the same place since the 1960s.

The number of patients has increased sharply in the last 20 years, but the outdoor department has seen no expansion.

Talking to the Daily Observer a good number of patients said that it was unbearable and uncomfortable for them as the total environment and the methods were not very professional.

"Too much heat and humidity makes my daughter sicker. There is not sufficient space to sit, I do not know how long I have to wait," said Fatema Akhtar, Kamrunahar's mother, who came from Lalbagh area.

Shova Mitra, 47, has come from old Dhaka, suffering from breathing problem. She said she could not reach in time and found the outdoor blood test facilities closed.

"Do they know what preparation I had to take to come to receive the treatment, they simply say today is closed," disappointed Mitra said in anger at the outdoor of the DMCH Hospital on Thursday.

In the meantime, this correspondent found a person walking beside a long queue and silently offering a slot in the queue to people for a sum of Tk 150 so that they would not have to wait in the line.

This silent dealing works for some people who are not willing to take the extra hazards to come here again but most of the people follow the queue even some come the next day.

Kamrunahar or Shova Mitra are not the only one who had such bitter experiences at the Outpatient Department. During visits to the department in the last two weeks, this correspondent heard many stories of patients' ordeals.

They spoke of mismanagement, long queues, crammed, humid rooms and insufficient seating arrangements in waiting rooms.

Many also alleged of misbehaviour by hospital staff and how patients were held captive in the hands of brokers or middlemen.

Toufique Ahmed, a Medical Officer, said the number of doctors and staff are severely inadequate to handle the rush of the patients.

"The situation has become so unhealthy due to presence of excessive patients every day, and everyday the pressure is mounting and ,in turn, making the environment more unhealthy and risky, he said.

Brig Gen AKM Nasir Uddin, Director of DMCH, said that there is an acute shortage of manpower and also less space (infrastructure) but huge number of patients.

"We are trying to take care of all the patients. You can see lots of patients are sleeping on the floor due to lack of space, I mean, seats or cabins. But we do not say no to any patient, we are trying to give our best within our limited resources," he said.

Asked if they have any plan to expand, he said that the hospital is planning to upgrade the services.

Checking the patient register of the DMCH, this correspondent found that around 4,000 patients visit the hospital every day with their family members.

Besides, more than 200 outsiders with no qualifications whatsoever provide various services to patients at Dhaka Medical College Hospital for money.

They even stitch small cuts, when doctors and nurses are not around, administer drugs into nebulizers and tie bandages of patients at different wards including the burn unit, the sources said.

The issue has come to the forefront after a patient at the Neurosurgery Department of the hospital died recently allegedly after a man administered a drug into his nebulizer.

Due to inadequate manpower, some outsiders have long been working as helpers at the hospital, said Deputy Director of DMCH Khawaja Abdul Gafur.



















