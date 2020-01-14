Payra power plant starts operation



A view of Payra coal-fired power plant. FILE PHOTO

Payra has created a history in implementing mega power project in the country as it was not in the list of first track power project, like 1320MW Rampal Coal Power Project, 1200MW Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant Project or 1320 MW Matarbari power plant but it (Payra) has finally got some momentum, ushering in hope for positive change in the country's power generation era.

"We've successfully commissioned the first unit of 1320 MW power plant as per our schedule, we were ready to commission it for last few months, we are hopeful to run the plant with full capacity very soon," a top official at the North West Power Generation Company Ltd (NWPGCL) said.

Payra has also created a history in fuel diversification as the country imported coals for the first time in the electricity generation sector, the power generation cost would be cheaper from this plant because of coal, the official added.

About 65 percent of electricity is generated from gas in the country whereas 1.34 percent comes from coal, according to the Bangladesh Economic Review 2019.

"We are hopeful to complete the work of total capacity as soon as possible, it was a challenge for us to complete the mammoth tasks including importing fuel (coal)

from abroad within four to five years, however, it is the first ever coal fired project in the country, which helps us to understand the volume of running such a big project on imported fuel," AM Khurshid Alam, Managing Director and CEO of NWPGL, said.

The ultra- supercritical technology-based power plant, Payra is being constructed by a joint venture of NWPGCL and China National Machinery Import and Export Corporation (CMC)-for about $2 billion.

About 40 lakh tonnes of coal will be required per annum to run the plant. Oldendorff Carriers GmbH & KG, a German company has been assigned to transport the sub-bituminous coal from Indonesia.

According to the schedule, the first unit of Payra power plant was to start generation power from December 2019 and the second unit in June 2020. However, it delayed due to lack of transmission line.

Bangladesh-China Power Company Limited (BCPCL) hopes the second unit of the plant will be able to start operation by June next as transmission facilities are being prepared.

















The country's biggest power project 1320 MW Payra coal-fired power plant has started operation from Monday morning on trial basis through adding 100 MW of electricity into the national grid.Payra has created a history in implementing mega power project in the country as it was not in the list of first track power project, like 1320MW Rampal Coal Power Project, 1200MW Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant Project or 1320 MW Matarbari power plant but it (Payra) has finally got some momentum, ushering in hope for positive change in the country's power generation era."We've successfully commissioned the first unit of 1320 MW power plant as per our schedule, we were ready to commission it for last few months, we are hopeful to run the plant with full capacity very soon," a top official at the North West Power Generation Company Ltd (NWPGCL) said.Payra has also created a history in fuel diversification as the country imported coals for the first time in the electricity generation sector, the power generation cost would be cheaper from this plant because of coal, the official added.About 65 percent of electricity is generated from gas in the country whereas 1.34 percent comes from coal, according to the Bangladesh Economic Review 2019."We are hopeful to complete the work of total capacity as soon as possible, it was a challenge for us to complete the mammoth tasks including importing fuel (coal)from abroad within four to five years, however, it is the first ever coal fired project in the country, which helps us to understand the volume of running such a big project on imported fuel," AM Khurshid Alam, Managing Director and CEO of NWPGL, said.The ultra- supercritical technology-based power plant, Payra is being constructed by a joint venture of NWPGCL and China National Machinery Import and Export Corporation (CMC)-for about $2 billion.About 40 lakh tonnes of coal will be required per annum to run the plant. Oldendorff Carriers GmbH & KG, a German company has been assigned to transport the sub-bituminous coal from Indonesia.According to the schedule, the first unit of Payra power plant was to start generation power from December 2019 and the second unit in June 2020. However, it delayed due to lack of transmission line.Bangladesh-China Power Company Limited (BCPCL) hopes the second unit of the plant will be able to start operation by June next as transmission facilities are being prepared.