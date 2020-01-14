One crore saplings to be planted





"As part of the celebration of Mujib Year, we will

distribute around one crore medicinal and fruit-bearing tree saplings," the minister said while bidding a farewell to Abdullah Al Mohsin Chowdhury, former secretary of the ministry, and giving reception to newly joined secretary Ziaul Ahsan in the ministry's conference room on Monday.

The saplings will be planted simultaneously in 482 upazilas across the country on the day, the minister said.

The minister also noted that people from all walks of life must come forward to join hands in sapling plantation programme to combat the impact of climate change.

He also gave guidelines and suggestions to the officials of the ministry in regard to protection of the Sundarban and other forests across the country.

Referring to the existing laws relating to environment protection, he said they will take stern action against the polluters of environment as well as law violators.

Strict laws will be imposed to maintain the forest areas in the country, he said, adding that around 350 brick fields have been demolished in the last one year in a bid to keep ecological balance.

He also said the government will stop the use of polythene and bring down the use of one time polythene to zero level following the High Court order.

Deputy Minister of the ministry Habibun Nahar, Chairman of the Bangladesh Forest Industries Development Corporation Muhammed Ahsanul Jabbar, Chief Conservator of Forests at Bangladesh Forest Department Mohammed Shafiul Alam

Chowdhury, Director General of the Department of environment AKM Rafique Ahammed, among others, were present.























