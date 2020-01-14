Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 January, 2020, 3:43 AM
Home Back Page

Attempt on Sarwar Ali, one arrested

Published : Tuesday, 14 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent

The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) arrested a person on charge of allegedly attempting to kill Liberation War Museum Trustee Dr Sarwar Ali at his home a week ago.
The arrestee was identified as Md Farhad, according to PIB press release.  On January 5, two unidentified miscreants broke into the residence of Dr Sarwar Ali and attempted to kill him.




However, Sarwar Ali, a veteran freedom fighter and also an organizer of Liberation War, managed to escape unhurt.
But his wife Makhduma Nargis, daughter Sayma Ali, son-in-law Humayun Kabir and two of his neighbours sustained minor injuries in the incident.
A group of people carried out the attack on January 5. They tried to stab Sarwar's daughter Saima Ali and her husband on the second floor of the building. Sarwar and his wife also came under attack on the third floor.
The attackers fled leaving behind a mobile phone and seven machetes when two other residents of the building arrived on hearing the victims' cry for help.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Attempt on Sarwar Ali, one arrested
NRC won’t be implemented in Bihar: Nitish Kumar
10 Biman officers get bail
Two drug traders killed in Dinajpur ‘gunfight’
HC order on deferment of city polls today
Work in agricultural area, not in town, Quader to Krishak League
Launch collision on Meghna leaves 2 dead, 10 injured
Fugitive Gandaria AL leaders Enamul, Rupon arrested


Latest News
Ruthless Amir’s record six-for propels Khulna to BPPL final
AL in favour of use of EVM in polls: Quader
Raid at Neo-JMB’s Ashulia den: Woman held
And the 2020 Oscar nominees are...
SC verdict on war criminal Qaisar Tuesday
Visitors’ turnout still low at trade fair
AL’s Moslem wins Ctg-8 by-polls
Will quit captaincy if BCB wants: Mashrafe
BNP spreading falsehood to confuse voters: Atiqul
French 'Spiderman' stages protest climb against pension reform
Most Read News
Ranveer Singh shares new 83 poster featuring Jiiva as 'strokeplay sensation' K Srikkanth
Govt working to bring all people under internet coverage: Joy
Noor Alam new Rajuk chairman, Abdul Fattah Petrobangla chief  
On Bangladesh-China economic relations
3 'cattle lifters' beaten dead in Jashore
AL leaders Enamul, Rupon held
The US: A wounded tiger roaring
Voting underway in Ctg-8 by-polls
Woman, son killed in launch collision
Trump warns Iran not to kill protesters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft