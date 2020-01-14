Attempt on Sarwar Ali, one arrested





The arrestee was identified as Md Farhad, according to PIB press release. On January 5, two unidentified miscreants broke into the residence of Dr Sarwar Ali and attempted to kill him.









However, Sarwar Ali, a veteran freedom fighter and also an organizer of Liberation War, managed to escape unhurt.

But his wife Makhduma Nargis, daughter Sayma Ali, son-in-law Humayun Kabir and two of his neighbours sustained minor injuries in the incident.

A group of people carried out the attack on January 5. They tried to stab Sarwar's daughter Saima Ali and her husband on the second floor of the building. Sarwar and his wife also came under attack on the third floor.

