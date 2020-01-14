NRC won’t be implemented in Bihar: Nitish Kumar





He made the remarks on the floor of the state assembly while thanking the House members for unanimously approving a constitutional amendment for extending quotas to SCs and STs by another 10 years.

Speaking at the state Assembly, Nitish said, "There is no question of NRC in Bihar. It was in discussions only in the context of Assam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also clarified on it." The Bihar CM also added that any talks on the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 should be done separately, and not read along with the NRC.

Notably, Nitish is the first Chief Minister from the NDA camp to have publicly shunned chances of the implementation of NRC in his state. Earlier, he had assured the public that no member of the minority community would be mistreated under his watch.

So far, states like West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala have spoken against the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens. On January 12, JD(U)'s vice-president Prashant Kishor had stated that CAA and NRC will not be implemented in the state

Referring to an impassioned speech made by Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, who had demanded that the chief minister, who is an ally of the BJP, come clean on the issue of Citizenship (Amendment) Act, NRC and National Population Register (NPR), Kumar wondered from where did this talk of NRC sprung up?

The country is witnessing huge turmoil on these issues (CAA, NRC and NPR), Kumar said, adding that we should keep in mind that NRC was an exercise confined to Assam as part of the accord signed by the Rajiv Gandhi government.

On Friday, the government issued a gazette notification declaring that the CAA has come into force with immediate effect granting citizenship to six non-Muslim minority communities -- Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014.

The Congress, as well as various other political parties, have raised voices against the CAA which was passed by Parliament on December 11, a move which faced countrywide violent protests on 'misconception' that the law is against the Muslim community residing in India.

Facing criticism and protest against CAA, the Central government, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on many occasions have clarified that the law is "nothing to do with the citizens of India" and that a "misconception" is being fuelled by the opposition parties against the law. -TOI























