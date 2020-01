10 Biman officers get bail

Ten officers of Bangladesh Biman were granted bail by a Dhaka court on Monday in a case filed for misappropriating Tk118 crore from cargo handling of Biman.

Judge KM Imrul Kayes of Senior Special Judge Court passed the bail order as the ten Biman men surrendered before the court and sought bail.

Biman personnel, who got bail, are Manager Manjurul Haque, Assistant Manager Lutfe Zamal, Assistant Manager Mosharraf Hossain Talukhder, Assistant Manager Rajib Hasan, Assistant Manager Nasir Uddin Talukhder, Assistant Manager KN Alam, Assistant Manager Fazlul Haque, Assistant Manager Sayeed Ahmed Patwary, Assistant Manager Monir Ahmed Majumder and Assistant Manager Md Shahjahan.