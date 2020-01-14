Two drug traders killed in Dinajpur ‘gunfight’





The deceased were identified as Abul Kashem, 30, and Laskar Ali alias Rahmat Ali, 32. Both were residents of Sipahipara and accused in cases filed under the Narcotics Control Act.

ATM Golam Rasul, officer-in-charge of Dinajpur Detective Branch police, said one of their teams, acting on a tip-off, took position near a road in the area around 1:30am to intercept a gang of drug traders.

When a team of the Detective Branch (DB) of police stopped a gang passing through the area, the criminals opened fire, prompting the law enforcers to retaliate, Rasul claimed.

"After the gunfight, the detectives recovered two bodies from the spot," he said, claiming that Sub-Inspector Nahid Hasan and Constable Mahabub Alam of DB were also injured in the gunfight.

Rasul said the DB team recovered 150 bottles of phensedyl, a firearm, bullets and Yaba pills from the spot.

















