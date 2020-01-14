HC order on deferment of city polls today





The HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice MD Khairul Alam fixed the date after concluding hearing on the writ petition filed by a Supreme Court lawyer on Monday.

On January 6, lawyer Ashoke Kumar Ghosh submitted the petition urging the court to issue its directive on the Election Commission to defer the poll date of the city corporations as Saraswati Puja will be held on January 30.

Advocate Ashoke Kumar Ghosh appeared for the petition while Adv Touhidul Islam for the Election Commission and Deputy Attorney General Nur Us Sadik represent the state.

The petitioner said that Saraswati Puja, one of the religious festivals of the Hindu Community, will take place at almost all the academic institutions in Dhaka city.

Election materials will be set up in the institutions for holding the election. Therefore, the puja will be hampered, which is contradictory to the religious sentiment, he mentioned in the petition.

On December 22, the Election Commission announced that the elections to DSCC and DNCC will be held on January 30.

Deferent organisation of the Hindu Community also urged the Election Commission to defer election date of the two city corporations.



























