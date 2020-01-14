Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 January, 2020, 3:42 AM
Home Back Page

HC order on deferment of city polls today

Published : Tuesday, 14 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) will deliver its verdict today (Tuesday) on the writ petition filed, seeking its directive on the Election Commission (EC) to defer Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) elections slated for January 30 due to Saraswati Puja.
The HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice MD Khairul Alam fixed the date after concluding hearing on the writ petition filed by a Supreme Court lawyer on Monday.
On January 6, lawyer Ashoke Kumar Ghosh submitted the petition urging the court to issue its directive on the Election Commission to defer the poll date of the city corporations as Saraswati Puja will be held on January 30.
Advocate Ashoke Kumar Ghosh appeared for the petition while Adv Touhidul Islam for the Election Commission and Deputy Attorney General Nur Us Sadik represent the state.
The petitioner said that Saraswati Puja, one of the religious festivals of the Hindu Community, will take place at almost all the academic institutions in Dhaka city.
Election materials will be set up in the institutions for holding the election. Therefore, the puja will be hampered, which is contradictory to the religious sentiment, he mentioned in the petition.
On December 22, the Election Commission announced that the elections to DSCC and DNCC will be held on January 30.   
Deferent organisation of the Hindu Community also urged the Election Commission to defer election date of the two city corporations.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Attempt on Sarwar Ali, one arrested
NRC won’t be implemented in Bihar: Nitish Kumar
10 Biman officers get bail
Two drug traders killed in Dinajpur ‘gunfight’
HC order on deferment of city polls today
Work in agricultural area, not in town, Quader to Krishak League
Launch collision on Meghna leaves 2 dead, 10 injured
Fugitive Gandaria AL leaders Enamul, Rupon arrested


Latest News
Ruthless Amir’s record six-for propels Khulna to BPPL final
AL in favour of use of EVM in polls: Quader
Raid at Neo-JMB’s Ashulia den: Woman held
And the 2020 Oscar nominees are...
SC verdict on war criminal Qaisar Tuesday
Visitors’ turnout still low at trade fair
AL’s Moslem wins Ctg-8 by-polls
Will quit captaincy if BCB wants: Mashrafe
BNP spreading falsehood to confuse voters: Atiqul
French 'Spiderman' stages protest climb against pension reform
Most Read News
Ranveer Singh shares new 83 poster featuring Jiiva as 'strokeplay sensation' K Srikkanth
Govt working to bring all people under internet coverage: Joy
Noor Alam new Rajuk chairman, Abdul Fattah Petrobangla chief  
On Bangladesh-China economic relations
3 'cattle lifters' beaten dead in Jashore
AL leaders Enamul, Rupon held
The US: A wounded tiger roaring
Voting underway in Ctg-8 by-polls
Woman, son killed in launch collision
Trump warns Iran not to kill protesters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft