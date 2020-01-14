Work in agricultural area, not in town, Quader to Krishak League





He made the directives while addressing a discussion meeting of Bangladesh Krishok League organised at AL central office at Bangabandu Avenue in Dhaka.

Later, Obaidul Quader, also road transports and bridges minister, inaugurated a 'Free Health Service for Farmers-2020' in the programme. The BKL arranged the health service programme for the country's poor and ultra-poor farmers.

The minister said that there is no necessity of opening a branch of the BKL in Dubai or United States branch. The organisation should work only for the betterment of the farmers. That's why it should work from Sunamganj to Sundarban and Teknaf to Tetulia. "All activities of BKL should be for the farmers and it should work only inside the country." Emphasising on strengthening the organisation, Obaidul said all organisations should boost up their organising strength across the country and work for the betterment of its people.

He said, "We are now passing a good time. But, you have to remember that it's a country of tides (joar-vata). No one knows the future. No one knows what will be happened in the upcoming days. So, strong organisation is needed to face any adverse situation in future."

"Party should not be melted into the government. If party is strong, then government also is strong. So we all should work positively to strengthen the party," he added.

Mentioning BNP leader Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain's remark, the AL general secretary said, "BNP turns into a party of complain. They will continue complaining like the past. It's their nature."



















