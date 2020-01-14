Launch collision on Meghna leaves 2 dead, 10 injured

A woman and her seven-year-old son have died in a collision between two launches on the Meghna River.

At least 10 others were injured in the accident -- involving a Dhaka-bound Kirtankhola-10 and Pirojpur-bound Farhan-9 -- which took place at Majher Char near Barishal around 1 am on Monday. The dead have been identified as Mahmuda Begum, 25, wife of Rubel Khan Abbas from Garuria Union in Bakerganj, Barishal, and her son Momin Khan.

According to Azmal Huda Mithu, an official of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority in Barishal, the front end of Farhan-9 rammed into the middle of Kirtankhola-10, leaving a dent on its right side. -bdnews24.com













