Fugitive Gandaria AL leaders Enamul, Rupon arrested





Imtiaz Ahmed, deputy inspector general (organised crime) of CID, at its headquarters in the city said the absconding suspects in a case over the casino scam were apprehended during separate raids in the capital on Monday.

"We have recovered vast sums of money from the siblings as well."

Enamul is the director of Dhaka Wanderers Club and vice-president of Awami League Gendaria unit and Rupon Bhuiyan is the joint general secretary of Gendaria AL.

A CID team also seized 12 mobile phone sets and Tk 40 lakh from their possession, he said.

The duo remained absconding since law enforcers raided their house at Gendaria in September last year and seized 8,072 grams of gold and Tk 5.5 crore in cash, Imtiaz said. Four money-laundering cases were filed against them, he added.

Investigation showed that the siblings have 22 houses, mostly in old part of Dhaka, 91 bank accounts where they have Tk 19 crore, and five cars, the DIG said.

Sheikh Mostafa Sunny, one of their accomplices, was also arrested during the drive, police said.









Members of Rab-3 had earlier lodged the cases against Enamul and Rupon with Wari, Gendaria and Sutrapur police stations under the money laundering prevention, Special Powers and firearms acts.





