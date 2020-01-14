Video
Tuesday, 14 January, 2020, 3:42 AM
Home Back Page

Dismembered body of youth found on highway

Published : Tuesday, 14 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

Cumilla, Jan, 13: Police recovered a dismembered body from the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in Nautila area of Cumilla's Chandina Upazila on Monday morning.
The deceased was identified as Nasir Uddin, 28, son of Robiul.
Abu Faisal, Officer-in-Charge of Chandina Police Station, said Nasir, who used to sell tea, pitha (local cakes) and biscuits in a shop in Nautola Bazar, was supposed to perform his night guard father's duty in his absence.
Nasir's father went to his shop in the early morning and spotted blood. He later found the dismembered body on the highway near the market.
On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Comilla Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.
Chandina Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Abul Foisal said they suspected that murderers dumped Nasir's body on the highway after killing him.
Terming the murder as gruesome, Cumilla Police Super Syed Nurul Islam said police is investigating the incident.


