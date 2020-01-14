Video
Tuesday, 14 January, 2020, 3:42 AM
SC to deliver verdict on Qaisar today

Published : Tuesday, 14 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent

The Supreme Court will deliver its verdict today on an appeal filed by convicted war criminal Syed Mohammad Qaisar challenging the death penalty handed to him by a war crimes tribunal in 2014.
A four-member bench of the Appellate Division led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain would deliver the verdict on Tuesday.
On Monday the case was seen at the top of today's cause-list of the Appellate Division.
Attorney General Mahbubey Alam moved for the state while Khandkar Mahbub Hossain and SM Shahjahan represented the death row convict in court.
Syed Mohammad Kaisar was a state minister of HM Ershad regime. He was sentenced to death along with 22 years in jail on December 23, 2014 by International Crimes Tribunla-2 for his role as Rajakar commander and Shanti Committee member in Habiganj during the war.
Later on January 19 in 2015, he filed an appeal against the verdict of the ICT-2.


