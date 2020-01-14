

612 female workers get maintainence jobs at 17 unions of Gaibandha

An inaugural function organised by Udakhali Union Parishad of Fulchhari Upazila was held at South Burail Village of the union on Monday noon with the financial support of marico, Sweden and UNDP.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin addressed the function as chief guest and Deputy Director (DD) of Local Government Section of DC office Rokhsana Begum, and Fulchhari UNO Abu RaihanDolon were present as special guests.

Presided over by Udakhali UP Chairman Anwar Hossain, the function was also addressed, among others, by regional coordinator of the project from UNDP Ahmedul Kabir Akond, Coordinator of Gana Unnayan Kendra Aftab Hossain, Kanchipara UP Chairman Liton Miah and district manager of the project from UNDP Jahidul Haque.

The speakers, in their speech, said a total of 612 widows, divorced, abandoned, and ultra-poor female workers from the upazials had been selected through lottery, and then they have been engaged with the SWAPNO project, through which they can earn money to change their lots gradually.

The beneficiaries would be engaged in income-generating activities (IGAs) day by day, and for this, they would be also imparted training on IGAs regularly so that they would be self-reliant economically and play vital role to build poverty and hunger free society, they added.

DC Abdul Matin said each of the beneficiaries would get Tk 200 each for their work per day, and Tk 50 would be cut from their money, which they would get at a time for income-generating activities like cow, goat, sheep rearing and poultry farming.

The DC also asked the beneficiary women of the project to do earth cutting and filling works on the roads five hours and participate in life-skill training one hour every working day as per the schedule of the project.

The DC also sought whole-hearted cooperation of all the upazila chairmen, UNOs, UP chairmen and secretaries of the project command areas and other stakeholders of the society to monitor the project properly and make it successful for its further expansion in other parts of the district.

DD of Local Government Section here Rokhsana Begum said respective union parishads of the upazilas would implement the project in partnership with a local non-government organisation Gana Unnanyan Kendra (GUK) for the term of one year and a quarter.

Later, DC Abdul Matin formally inaugurated the project work through cutting earth with spade at the village.









Earlier, the DC also distributed mobile phone sets, apron and earth-cutting and bearing equipment to the selected beneficiary workers.





