Drug addict jailed for beating parents





Jailed Sajon Mia is the resident of Angaroa Village in Kendua Upazila of the district. The court led by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Al-Imran Ruhul Islam jailed Sajon after getting authenticity of the complaint of his family.

Local sources said Sajon was sent to a drug rehabilitation centre for treatment and returned home after some recovery. But recently, he again got involved in drug addiction and beat up his parents for money.

After getting exhausted, the family members informed the UNO and Kendua Police Station (PS) about the matter.

Later, UNO Al Imran went to the house and sentenced the youth under section 355 after he confessed to his guilt.

































