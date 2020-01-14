Eight nabbed with drugs in four districts





KHULNA: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-6 arrested two listed drug peddlers with 173 pieces of contraband yaba tablets from Kuet Road besides Fulbari Gate in Khanjahan Ali Police Station (PS) area in the city on Sunday.

The arrestees were identified as Md Iman Fakir, 22, son of Insan Fakir and Md Raihan Biswas, 24, son of Md Ali Biswas of Barakpur Village in Dighalia Upazila of the district.

"On a tip-off, a special operational team of RAB-6 raided the area and arrested the duo with yaba tablets, three mobile phone sets and six SIM cards," said a press release issued by RAB-6 here on Monday. During interrogation, the arrested persons admitted that they had been leading a drug traders' syndicate and patronising trading of drugs and narcotics substances in the area for a long time.

"After filling a case against the two arrested persons in this connection, the elite force handed them over to the Khanjahan Ali PS," the press release added.

BHOLA: Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested a drug trader along with 23 yaba tablets from Char Noabad area in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

Arrested Md Shamim Patwary, 25, is the son of Md Hasan Ali of the area.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of district DB Police Md Shahidul Islam said, on a tip-off a DB police team raided the said area and arrested Shamim along with the yaba. A case under Narcotics Control Act was filed in this connection.

TANGAIL: RAB-12 members arrested a drug trader with 53 yaba tablets, two mobile phone sets and Tk 5,300 in cash from Balla Village in Kalihati Upazila of the district on Saturday night. The arrested person is Al Amin, 24, son of Shahinur Islam of Maddha Para Village in the upazila. Acting Company Commander of RAB-12 (CPC-3) Shafiqur Rahman confirmed the incident with adding that Al-Amin was involved in drug trading in the upazila since long.

ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: Police and Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), in separate drives, arrested four listed drug traders including a couple from three different places in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Saturday. The arrested persons are: Shahjahan Islam Babu, 30, Liton Mia, 28, his wife Arifa Begum, 24 and Aminur Rahman, 35.

Police sources said on information, police arrested Shahjahan Islam Babu with 20 yaba tablets from Panchpir Bazar under Durgapur Union and Liton and Arifa with 160 yaba tablets and a mobile phone set from Gorai Ananda Bazar area under the same union of the upazila in different drives. On the other hand, DNC members conducted a drive in Buraburi Fakirpara area of the upazila and arrested Aminur Rahman with 120 yaba tablets.

DNC Sub-Inspector Nazmul Huda lodged a case with Ulipur Police Station in this connection.



















