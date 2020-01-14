Video
Tuesday, 14 January, 2020, 3:42 AM
Poet Mosharraf Karim dies

Published : Tuesday, 14 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondent

MYMENSINGH, Jan 13: Bangla Academy Award Recipient Poet Mosharraf Karim died of old age complications at a city hospital on Saturday night. He was 75.
He had been suffering from various diseases including respiratory problems and diabetes for long, the family sources said.
The former director of Tribal Cultural Academy at Birisiri in Durgapur Upazila of Netrakona was buried at Bhatikashor Graveyard in the city after Janaza prayer at Jamia Islamia Madrasa ground at noon.
He left behind his wife, a daughter and a host of colleagues, relatives, well wishers and admirers to mourn his death.


