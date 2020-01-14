

Poet Mosharraf Karim dies

He had been suffering from various diseases including respiratory problems and diabetes for long, the family sources said.

The former director of Tribal Cultural Academy at Birisiri in Durgapur Upazila of Netrakona was buried at Bhatikashor Graveyard in the city after Janaza prayer at Jamia Islamia Madrasa ground at noon.

He left behind his wife, a daughter and a host of colleagues, relatives, well wishers and admirers to mourn his death.































