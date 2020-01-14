Four detained on different charges in three districts





PABNA: Police on Sunday arrested a man in Atgharia Upazila of the district in a case filed over violation of a physically challenged girl.

Arrested Abdul Karim, 50, is a resident of Gokulnagar Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Atgharia Police Station (PS) Rakibul Islam said Abdul Karim and his associate Belal raped the girl on Saturday afternoon when no one was in the house. Failing to get justice in a village arbitration, the victim's mother filed a case with the PS on Sunday under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, the OC added.

Police arrested Abdul Karim in a drive conducted right after filing of the case. The victim was sent to Pabna General Hospital for medical test.

BHOLA: Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG), South Zone, arrested two pirates along with nine choppers from Banger Char area in Sadar Upazila of the district early Sunday.

The arrested are Bahadur, 38, son of Golam Mostofa, and Kamal Hossen, 32, son of Abdul Kader of Ramdaspur Village under Rajapur Union in the upazila. BCG South Zone Operation Officer Lt Wasim Akil Zaki said hearing the news that two pirate gangs were exchanging fire in the said area early Sunday, a BCG team raided there. Sensing presence of BCG, the pirates tried to flee, but the law enforcers arrested two of them along with the weapons.

NOAKHALI: A man, who used to swindle money from people impersonating him as 'Jiner Badshah', was held from Sonaimuri Upazila of the district on Friday.

Detained Saiful Islam Prakash Bhulu Mia, 40, hailed from Mirupara Village in Gobindaganj Upazila of Gaibandha District.

Local sources said Saiful used to call Nur Nahar of Chatkhil through mobile phone and intimidate her by introducing him as 'Jiner Badshah'. In this way, he swindled a total of Tk 3.80 lakh from her at different times. Later, Nur Nahar and her son caught Saiful beside Sonaimuri Upazila Mosque on Friday night and handed him over to Chatkhil PS.





















