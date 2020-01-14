Video
Tuesday, 14 January, 2020
Countryside

Bad weather damages betel leaf orchards in Pirojpur

Published : Tuesday, 14 January, 2020
Our Correspondent

Bad weather damages betel leaf orchards in Pirojpur

Bad weather damages betel leaf orchards in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, Jan 13: Bad weather has affected betel leaf production in the district this season.
Growers said rain, cold wave and dense fog have caused irrecoverable destruction to the betel leaf orchards. They are now worried about recovering their cultivation and production costs.
Farmer Sekender Ali, 50, of Kadamta Village in Pirojpur Sadar Upazila said, "We are in big trouble as the betel leaves are turning yellow and dropping from the plants."




He also said, "I cultivated betel leaf taking loan from different sources, but saleable betel leaves are very few. I am worried about refunding the loan, recovering the production cost and managing livelihood."
He further said most of the farmers are facing the same problem.
Sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension said, "Betel leaf production is unlikely to reach target. We are advising farmers on proper cleaning, nursing, draining out water from orchards, and using fertilisers, especially the organic one, to overcome the situation."


