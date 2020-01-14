Blankets given to 5,400 cold-hit people





MANIKGANJ: Blankets were distributed among at least 5,000 cold-hit people including freedom fighters in the district on Monday. Health Minister Zahid Malek distributed the blankets among the people at Garpara and Sadar Upazila Parishad Auditorium at noon.

Deputy Commissioner SM Ferdous, Superintend of Police Rifat Rahman Shamim, Upazila Parishad Chairman Israfil Hossain, District Awami League (AL) Joint Secretary Sultanul Azam Khan Apple, Shecchashebok League President Liakat Ali, Sadar Upazila AL General Secretary (GS) Afsar Uddin Sarker and Municipal AL GS Zahidul Islam, among others, were also present during distribution.

BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: At least 200 blankets were distributed among the cold-hit poor and physically-challenged people in Birampur Upazila of the district on Monday.

Jagorani Chakra Foundation (JCF) organised the distribution programme at Birampur Government College Auditorium here where the blankets were distributed among the students of Birampur School of Autistic and physically-challenged and helpless people of Mohammadpur.

Birampur Government College Vice-Principal Adaita Kumar Opu, Former Freedom Fighter Commander Imtiaz Ahmed Kamal, JCF Rangpur Divisional Manager Mizanur Rahman, JCF Birampur Unit Manager A Shakir Mridha, Badarganj Unit Manager A Malek and Upazila Awami League Office Secretary Mamunur Rashid, among others, spoke at the programme.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: At least 200 blankets were distributed among cold-hit poor people in Naodanga Union of Fulbari Upazila in the district on Monday. 'Parash Pathar', a cultural organisation, distributed the blankets on its office premises at Balarhat Bazar of the upazila at noon.

Naodanga Union AL GS Rezaul Islam Bandhan, Organising Secretary Hashem Ali, President of 'Parash Pathar' Ataur Rahman Ratan, GS Abdul Jalil Parvez, Former President SM Saifur Rahman Dulu, Members Akkas Ali, Ruhul Amin BSC and Teacher Jahangir Alam Babla, among others, were present during distribution.





















